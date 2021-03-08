Advertisement

Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges

Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to South Green Street to a complaint that led to the arrest of a Barren Co. Woman.

According to police, 20-year-old Kyann Allenspach was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car at the intersection of South Green Street and appeared to be unconscious.

After several field sobriety tests, it was determined that Allenspach was impaired and during a search of the vehicle officers found Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine.

Kyann R. Allenspach of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Control Substance 1st Offense, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Sec 1st Offense, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Allenspach was taken to the Barren County Jail.

