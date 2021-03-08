Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to South Green Street to a complaint that led to the arrest of a Barren Co. Woman.

According to police, 20-year-old Kyann Allenspach was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car at the intersection of South Green Street and appeared to be unconscious.

After several field sobriety tests, it was determined that Allenspach was impaired and during a search of the vehicle officers found Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine.

Kyann R. Allenspach of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Control Substance 1st Offense, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Sec 1st Offense, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Allenspach was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.