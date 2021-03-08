Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 releases water over road update
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 released the latest update for road closures due to recent flooding.
As of 8 a.m., the following roads were closed due to water over the roadway:
Barren County
- KY 740- Closed at the Hart County line
Butler County
- KY 403 - Closed at mile point 4.
- KY 269 - Closed at mile point 5
- KY 1117 - Closed at mile point 7
Warren County
- KY 1435 - Closed at mile point 11
Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/
