Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 releases water over road update

The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson,...
The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 released the latest update for road closures due to recent flooding.

As of 8 a.m., the following roads were closed due to water over the roadway:

Barren County

  • KY 740- Closed at the Hart County line

Butler County

  • KY 403 - Closed at mile point 4.
  • KY 269 - Closed at mile point 5
  • KY 1117 - Closed at mile point 7

Warren County

  • KY 1435 - Closed at mile point 11

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Moers
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe
The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late...
Verizon officially closes Bluegrass Cellular deal
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
Flooding aftermath: several roads still closed according to KYTC
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
New details reveal WKU rape suspect fled for days before turning himself in

Latest News

File image
Police officers ill, others dead, after substance found in Hazard residence
Land Between the Lakes campgrounds and facilities reopening
Ashlee Reed of Glasgow
Glasgow woman arrested after police find drugs and firearm
Fatal Shooting in Hardin County
Fatal Shooting in Hardin County