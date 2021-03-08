KSP Post 3 accepting Police Telecommunicator applications

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is currently seeking applicants for 4 open positions of Police Telecommunicator I and 2 positions of Interim Police Telecommunicator. Post 3 covers Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren and Simpson Counties. This is an important and essential position within the agency. It requires a person that:

Has excellent communication skills;

Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;

Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;

Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and officers in the field. They serve to keep law enforcement officers, first responders and the public safe at all times of the day and night.

To apply, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be a High School Graduate

Must obtain certification as a Telecommunicator by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) and LINK/NCIC Operator within twelve months of employment.

Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

Starting a career with the Kentucky State Police as a telecommunicator gives you the opportunity to observe different career paths available within the agency.

Whether you choose a different path within the agency or remain in telecommunications, dispatching will build a solid foundation for whatever path you take.

If you are interested in this position with the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov to be added to the register.

If you have any questions or would like to apply for one of the interim positions, please contact Jayne Davenport, Police Telecommunications Supervisor by email at Jayne.Davenport@ky.gov

