Land Between the Lakes campgrounds and facilities reopening

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Campgrounds, environmental education facilities and welcome stations are reopening at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Energy Lake Campground and Hillman Ferry Campground have already reopened.

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, North and South Welcome Stations and Woodlands Nature Station are open Wednesdays through Sundays.

They will be open daily starting April 1.

Moss Creek Day Use Area will also be open daily beginning April 1. Many other facilities are open year-round.

