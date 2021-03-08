BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is National Nutrition Month and registered dietitians are inviting you to learn more about healthful eating for you and your family.

Tracey True is a registered dietitian with The Dairy Alliance who shared more about personalizing your plate. She suggested using The MyPlate food guide, which helps people focus on incorporating the five food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy) into their daily diet. Those food groups ensure you get your daily dose of needed nutrients like potassium, dietary fiber, calcium and vitamin D.

True said dietary guidelines show most people don’t eat enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy. It may also be a challenge if someone is following a plant-based diet. “Dairy is a great source of high-quality protein. So if you’re limiting your meat intake in this protein group, dairy can replace that high-quality protein from the other animal proteins. One glass of milk has eight grams of protein, which is amazing.”

True also offered advice on getting kids, notorious picky eaters, to make healthy choices. She told us 90 percent of bone mass is accrued before 18. “We really want to make sure our kids are getting the calcium and vitamin D needed to build those strong bones.” She suggested serving kids a glass of milk with meals and snacks like yogurt in a squeezable pouch and string cheese. She also suggested shelf-stable milk, which is easy to pack for camping and hiking trips.

Get more tips on daily nutrition and recipes from The Dairy Alliance here.

