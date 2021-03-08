Marvelous for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool start to our weekend, readings rebounded all the way to 60 degrees Sunday afternoon under gorgeous sunshine! The warming trend continues heading into the second week of March!

Temps Pushing 70 by Mid-Week (WBKO)

We’ll keep plenty of sun around Monday into Tuesday with just a few passing clouds both days. Highs climb into the mid 60s Monday before pushing 70 Tuesday. We have a better chance of hitting 70 Wednesday, however, more cloud cover enters the picture. We look dry through Wednesday at this time before the pattern turns more active late week.

Warm air lingers into late week, but chances for rain will increase. One system moves in late Thursday into Friday with a second one affecting our area this weekend. Despite the clouds, highs remain near 70 Thursday and Friday before some cooling over the weekend. Overnight lows soar into the unseasonably mild 50s by late week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 66. Low 35. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 69. Low 49. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 70, Low 54, Winds S at 15 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 81 (1921)

Record Low: 2 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

