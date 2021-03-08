Four Hilltoppers receive All-Conference USA honors

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Four members of the Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball team received All-Conference USA honors, the league office announced Monday.

Junior Charles Bassey was named to the 2020-21 All-Conference USA First Team, while senior Taveion Hollingsworth was selected to the Second Team.

Bassey, along with senior Josh Anderson, made the C-USA’s All-Defensive Team, and Dayvion McKnight made the All-Freshman Team.

This is the fourth straight year that WKU has had multiple all-conference picks, as well as the fourth year in a row with a First Team selection.

Bassey is averaging 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks while shooting 61.1% from the field with 15 double-doubles. As of Sunday, he led the nation in dunks and ranked second in double-doubles, third in blocks per game, fourth in rebounds per game and total rebounds, fifth in total blocks, and eighth in field-goal percentage.

The junior made the C-USA First Team as a freshman in 2019 when he also took home Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Bassey’s selection to the All-Defensive Team is no shocker as he’s a semifinalist for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. The big man ranks in the top four in the nation in both blocks and rebounds per game and is the only player in the nation to even rank in the top 20 in both categories. He’s also the only player in the nation since at least 2010 with four games in a season of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

Hollingsworth has now made an all-conference selection each of the past three years. His Second Team selection this year, First Team in 2020, and Third Team in 2019.

He’s averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and has made 96 of 113 free throws (85%). Hollingsworth has shattered the WKU record for most minutes played in a career and is closing in on the top five for all-time scoring on The Hill with 1,837 career points. He also ranks in the top 10 in several other categories.

Anderson’s All-Defensive Team selection marks the first all-conference honor of his career.

He’s averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest. He’s tied for fifth in Conference USA in steals per game, and he ranks fifth in Hilltopper history with 159 career steals. Anderson is one of only 16 players in the nation with at least 90 rebounds, 40 steals, and nine blocks.

The Hilltoppers have now had four players selected to the All-Defensive Team the last three years.

McKnight being picked to the C-USA’s All-Freshman Team should be no surprise. He’s tied for fourth in C-USA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8-to-1) and ranks seventh in the league in assists per game. In his first season on the hill, McKnight is averaging 5.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 rebounds with 12 starts.

This is the four straight seasons that the Hilltoppers have had an All-Freshman pick, following Jordan Rawls in 2020, Bassey in 2019, and Hollingsworth in 2018.

McKnight is one of six freshmen in the country with at least 130 points, 90 assists, 85 rebounds, and 20 steals. He has eight games this season with at least five assists.

WKU (18-6) begins to play this week in the Conference USA Basketball Championship in Frisco, Texas. The C-USA East Division champs will play the winner of Charlotte/UTSA in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

C-USA will announce its specialty and individual awards Tuesday.

All-Conference First Team

Jahmir Young, Charlotte

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Javion Hamlet, North Texas

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Charles Bassey, WKU

All-Conference Second Team

Jarrod West, Marshall

Malik Curry, Old Dominion

Tavin Lovan, UAB

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

All-Conference Third Team

Isaiah Crawford, LA Tech

Kenneth Lofton, Jr., LA Tech

Quincy Olivari, Rice

Souley Boum, UTEP

Bryson Williams, UTEP

All-Freshman Team

Kenneth Lofton, Jr., LA Tech

Rubin Jones, North Texas

Jaron Pierre, Jr., Southern Miss

Jordan Ivy-Curry, UTSA

Dayvion McKnight, WKU

All-Defensive Team

Jarrod West, Marshall

Cobe Williams, LA Tech

Quan Jackson, UAB

Trey Jemison, UAB

Charles Bassey, WKU

Josh Anderson, WKU

