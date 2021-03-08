Advertisement

Smiths Grove woman who lost everything in fire hopes to start new chapter

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County woman is starting over after losing everything in a house fire.

Sue Grimes’s house in Smiths Grove recently burned down, destroying everything inside.

”It’s like I’m not at myself yet--I feel displaced,” Sue explains sorrowfully.

The 70-year-old has lost everything, from heirlooms to pictures in the devastating fire. Authorities arrived at the 2100 block of Smiths Grove Oakland Road on February 23. Until now, she was too distraught to think about that night.

“I had just pulled in to go down the block and the fire person came out and told me it was a certain house down there and I looked and I didn’t think it was mine... I parked, walked down there, and it was just about totally engulfed,” she recalls.

The fire almost took something far more precious from her--her son.

“He had seen the mattress on fire and was trying to bring it out.”

That’s when the fire really broke out, she says, “when he got out about a minute or two later, the second explosion blew everything out the window. And the fire was totally everywhere. He was really lucky.”

Sue’s son reports he’s still having breathing problems, but he’s okay. The home’s since been reduced to a pile of scraps in a trash bin. The mattress that started it all, sitting atop the rubble.

Smiths Grove woman loses everything in house fire.
Smiths Grove woman loses everything in house fire.(None)

“I didn’t know what to think. Everything I had just gone in one day.”

With nothing left to salvage, Sue, says she’s “just going to start over again, more or less is what I’m doing. That’s how I feel.”

Sue says without the support of her family, she doesn’t know what she would’ve done. She’s planning to start a new chapter and hopefully find a home soon, maybe even moving out of the state with her daughter.

