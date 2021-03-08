Advertisement

Sticking to your New Year resolution with Executive Fitness

executive fitness
executive fitness(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the snow and the rain it is easy to slack on those fitness goals that you made at the first of the year. However Executive Fitness in Bowling Green says they can help encourage you to “remember your why.”

Executive Fitness Club is a large private fitness center with the latest fitness equipment both traditional and functional.

“Our members enjoy the clean spacious environment free of crowds, as well as amenities not typically offered at a fitness center,” said Clayton Tandy, Manager.

Tandy adds that members can expect to be met with excitement and superior customer service. EFC has a mission to ensure every member feels welcome and has a positive experience with every visit.

“Members can expect to be greeted by name and treated like family,” said Tandy.

Tandy says that while this time of year it is easy to slack on your New Year fitness goals, they always offer up encouragement such as.

  • Remember your WHY
  • Don’t get overwhelmed, be realistic
  • Small victories each week turn into large result over time
  • Talk to a fitness professional to determine the best plan for you

If you are interesting in finding a new home gym you can visit their website here.

