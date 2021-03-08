Trio of Lady Toppers earn C-USA awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Three Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball student-athletes have earned Conference USA awards for the 2020-21 season. Raneem Elgedawy was named to the All-Conference First Team, Meral Abdelgawad was tabbed All-Defensive Team and Hope Sivori earned All-Freshmen Team honors.

Elgedawy earned First Team honors for the second consecutive season. She was named to the Second Team as a sophomore in 2018-19. This season, Elgedawy missed the first eight games for WKU but wasted no time getting back to where she left off in 2019-20. In 14 games, Elgedawy has logged 10 double-doubles and is averaging 20.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Her total number of double-doubles rank second in C-USA and 34th nationally, despite playing in significantly fewer games than most players. Her 12.1 rebounds per game would be the top mark in the league if she met the minimum number of games played to qualify for the ranking system.

Abdelgawad has embraced the utility player role for WKU, averaging 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Her 2.7 takeaways a game rank second in C-USA and her total of 60 steals on the season is first in the conference and 19th in the nation. Abdelgawad’s 3.3 assists per game and her 1.16 assist-turnover ratio rank in the top 15 in the league. She’s notched five double-doubles this season with four coming in C-USA play. Her seven steals against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 6 were a single-game high by any C-USA player this season and she also owns a spot as the second and third most steals in a game this season.

Sivori took over the starting point guard role for WKU early in the season. The freshman is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Her 4.1 assists per game rank fourth in the league and is the top mark of any C-USA freshman and tied for 12th among all rookies nationally. That average also ranks as the fourth-best by a Lady Topper freshman in the modern era. Sivori logged 11 dimes against Bellarmine, which tied for the most of any C-USA player this season. She dropped 23 points at Louisiana Tech on Jan. 9, knocking down six threes. Sivori had another 20-point performance at Rice on Feb. 13, scoring 22 points.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.