Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since September
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 331 new cases of the virus, the lowest since Sept. 14. The governor also reported 10 deaths including a 63-year-old Logan County woman and a 73-year-old Muhlenberg County man.
Watch below.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.