At least 1/4 of Kentucky adults have gotten at least one dose

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says about a quarter of all Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said at a virtual news briefing Monday that getting people vaccinated is a race against time against the virus. Kentucky reported 331 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday. That’s the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14, 2020.

The Democratic governor also has announced 10 virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is about 4%. Kentucky’s public health commissioner has urged fully vaccinated Kentuckians to continue wearing face coverings and to follow social distancing guidelines while in public.

