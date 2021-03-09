A Breezy, Warm Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mix of sun and high clouds coupled with warm south/southwest winds made for a delightful Tuesday afternoon! Our Spring preview continues for a few more days, but eventually, rain does return to South-Central KY.

Wednesday will feature clouds with some sun at times along with a rather strong south wind that could gust upwards of 30 mph at times. Highs will once again top out in the low 70s. We may be warmer still Thursday despite more clouds. There’s a small chance for a shower - mainly northwest of Bowling Green - Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Better rain chances arrive Thursday night into Friday as the first in a series of systems moves into the region.

Showers are likely Friday with temps staying warm once more before cooling back to near seasonable territory this weekend. The weekend does not look like a total washout, but chances for showers remain. Don’t forget: This weekend marks the return of Daylight Saving Time, so we move clocks FORWARD one hour before bedding down Saturday night!

Looking ahead beyond the seven day forecast, we will expect more rounds of moisture in addition to temperatures slightly below normal for mid-to-late March. Doesn’t look like we have much in the way of winter left in this forecast, so embrace the spring-like weather pattern that is shaping up in the region! As the forecast continues to evolve, stay tuned for the latest with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 72, Low 54, Winds S at 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Slight chance of a shower late, mainly NW. High 74, Low 57, winds S-17

FRIDAY: Showers likely, continued warm. High 70, Low 48, winds SW-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 81 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1932)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 57 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Low (5.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

