Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The attorney representing a WKU student accused of raping a woman at a fraternity house on campus says the police report contained some false information.

A six-page redacted police report by WKU Police details the alleged incident at the Sigma Nu fraternity house that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Ben Massingille charged with first-degree rape, sodomy, and unlawful imprisonment. The alleged crime happened in the early morning hours of February 27 and Massingille was arrested on March 1.

“That police report seemingly leaves out the cooperation by myself as a representative of Mr. Massengill and the WKU police,” said Ken Garrett who is representing Massingille.

According to Garrett, the details from the report that indicate his client fled to Knoxville for two days before turning himself in, were not true.

“During that weekend, Mr. Massingille was here in this office for about four and a half hours. The next day on Sunday, I met with him and his family for about five hours into the night,” said Garrett.

Garrett says he cooperated with WKU Police while coordinating when Massingille would turn himself in.

“At no time during the weekend were we not in contact with WKU Police about the potential warrant and then after having learned of the warrant -- You know, the reporting of Mr. Massingille to have that warrant executed upon him,” said Garrett. “Detective Miciotto suggested 6 a.m. on Monday morning to which we readily agreed and Mr. Massingille then went down to the Warren County Jail for the execution of that warrant.”

The police report also states the victim claimed to not know the suspect very well as she was unable to provide his last name during an interview with police. However, Garrett adds that is not the case.

“The alleged victim claimed that the rape occurred by some guy named Ben, seemingly indicating that she had no knowledge of this Ben, seemingly indicating that she had never met this person,” explained Garrett. “The truth of the matter is she’s known been messing deal for five months. She had had a relationship with him back in September of last year.”

Meanwhile, Massingille was released the same day he was booked on a $25,000 cash bond which has sparked a change.org petition as signees call for his bond to be revoked.

“To attempt to effectuate a revocation of that bond through change.org, or a petition is highly unlikely,” said Garrett.

Garrett went on to say, “Massingille looks forward to his day in court to eagerly defend against these claims.”

The suspect is still enrolled at WKU, according to Garrett.

