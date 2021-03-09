Bassey wins C-USA Player of the Year and DPOY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s junior Center Charles Bassey is being recognized for his dominant play this season. Conference USA has named Bassey the conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Bassey, a 6-foot-11 junior from Lagos, Nigeria, is the first Hilltopper to win a conference Player of the Year award since Orlando Mendez-Valdez in the Sun Belt Conference in 2008-09. He’s the 15th overall Player of the Year in program history.

Bassey joins Charlotte’s Eddie Basden (2005), Marquette’s Dwyane Wade (2003) and Cincinnati’s Kenyon Martin (2000) as players in C-USA history to win the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.

He’s also one of five players in C-USA history – along with Martin, Basden, Memphis’ Joey Dorsey and UAB’s William Lee – to win Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

Bassey won his first C-USA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019, when he was also the league’s Freshman of the Year.

As of Monday, Bassey leads the nation in dunks and is ranked second in the country in double-doubles, third in blocks per game, fourth in rebounds per game and total rebounds, fifth in total blocks and eighth in field-goal percentage.

The junior is averaging 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field. He’s the only player in the nation since at least 2010 with four games in a season of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

