Advertisement

Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers to go bold in crafting a budget.

Beshear said Monday that the money is available to strengthen the state’s competitiveness as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear’s pitch came as top lawmakers started a final push toward putting together a one-year spending plan to present to the GOP-dominated legislature.

Budget negotiators met Monday and are to resume public discussions Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another infusion of federal aid is expected to flow to Kentucky as part of the COVID-19 aid package that congressional Democrats are poised to send to President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Moers
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe
The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late...
Verizon officially closes Bluegrass Cellular deal
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
File image
Police officers ill, others dead, after substance found in Hazard residence

Latest News

Meth Arrest graphic
Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint
Smiths Grove woman starting over after losing everything in the house fire
Smiths Grove woman lost everything in fire, hopes to start new chapter
KSP GFX
KSP Post 3 accepting Police Telecommunicator applications
Smiths Grove woman loses everything in house fire.
Smiths Grove woman who lost everything in fire hopes to start new chapter