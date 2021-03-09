Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers to go bold in crafting a budget.

Beshear said Monday that the money is available to strengthen the state’s competitiveness as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear’s pitch came as top lawmakers started a final push toward putting together a one-year spending plan to present to the GOP-dominated legislature.

Budget negotiators met Monday and are to resume public discussions Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another infusion of federal aid is expected to flow to Kentucky as part of the COVID-19 aid package that congressional Democrats are poised to send to President Joe Biden.

