Bowling Green High Choral Activities to present Princess Tea

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not every day you get to spend time with royalty, but later next month, that day will come for area children.

Bowling Green Choral Activities presents its Princess Tea on April 24 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Students will be dressed as Disney princesses and princes and will perform songs and host a meet and greet. Reservations are required here and seating is limited. The event is geared toward children ages 3 and up and children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks must be worn by guests at all times.

You can pre-order a DVD at the event for $5.

Learn more by sending an email to bghschoir1@gmail.com or tamie.wolfe@bgreen.kyschools.us.

