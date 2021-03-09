Buy a Double Stuffed cupcake from Gigi’s on March 9 and help the Historic Railpark and Train Museum
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One day each month Gigi’s Cupcakes will donate a portion of their proceeds from the sale of a specialty cupcake to the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. On March 9, 2021 the selected cupcake in Double Stuffed.
The Historic Railpark and Train Museum is also releasing a rail car series of keepsake train ornaments. If you join the 2021 Birthday Club and with a $20 donation you can pick your ornament or get all 5 with a $100 donation.
