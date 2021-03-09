Buy a Double Stuffed cupcake from Gigi’s on March 9 and help the Historic Railpark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One day each month Gigi’s Cupcakes will donate a portion of their proceeds from the sale of a specialty cupcake to the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. On March 9, 2021 the selected cupcake in Double Stuffed.

We just love Romanza Johnson for volunteering her time today at Gigi's Cupcakes Bowling Green, Ky to thank all the customers who have showed up to support us! They’re open until 8pm tonight 🧁 Posted by Historic RailPark and Train Museum -Bowling Green on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Historic Railpark and Train Museum is also releasing a rail car series of keepsake train ornaments. If you join the 2021 Birthday Club and with a $20 donation you can pick your ornament or get all 5 with a $100 donation.

