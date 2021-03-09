Construction begins on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The gorgeous weather on Tuesday helped Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build and his team start construction on this year’s St. Jude Dream Home as the team began putting in the footers.

This year’s house is located in the McCoy Place subdivision on Aristides Drive.

17th St. Jude Dream Home in Bowling Green. (Allison Baker)

All the money from ticket sales will support the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The goal this year is to sell 7,000 tickets.

WBKO will continue to follow the progression of the home as it is being built over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.