Advertisement

FBI releases new pipe bomb video from night before Capitol attack

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of a suspect placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

Authorities are still seeking information about the unidentified person in the video.

The bombs were planted the night before the January 6 insurrection.

The new footage shows the suspect from multiple angles recorded by several surveillance cameras.

It gives a clearer look at the masked, hooded individual.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Wayne Stinson, Jr.
Glasgow man charged with 70 sex offenses involving a minor
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
Jeremy Clubbs
Bowling Green man arrested on rape and strangulation charges
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Meth Arrest graphic
Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint

Latest News

First COVID-19 patient in Warren County reflects on past year
First COVID-19 patient in Warren County reflects on past year
Senate Republicans clash with Biden Department Of Justice nominee Vanita Gupta.
GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 28,070 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Senate Republicans clash with Biden Department Of Justice nominee Vanita Gupta.
GOP launches attacks on Biden's women nominees