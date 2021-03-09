Advertisement

Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky

Kentucky Capitol building
Kentucky Capitol building(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s budget director says state government is forecast to eventually receive about $2.4 billion from the latest round of federal pandemic relief.

The state’s share gives lawmakers more funding opportunities but little time to incorporate any of it into the state budget for the coming year starting July 1.

Top lawmakers are putting together a final spending plan to be presented to the legislature. Budget director John Hicks said Tuesday that a separate infusion of about $1.6 billion from the federal package is expected to go to Kentucky’s local governments.

The package could be approved by congressional Democrats by midweek.

