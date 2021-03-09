Advertisement

First COVID-19 patient in Warren County reflects on past year

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - David Broderick is an attorney in Bowling Green who contracted COVID-19 in March of 2020. Broderick was the first case of COVID-19 reported in Warren County.

“I turned out to be patient zero. I got excellent care and I got immediate care on it so it made a great big difference,” said Broderick.

While battling COVID-19, Broderick did not have any respiratory problems. However, he said he did have fatigue and lost his taste and smell which lead to him losing 20 pounds in just 11 days.

“That is when I kind of figured something else was going on in the world with me. When I did not eat and my thirst was at best limited so that is when they kind of figured out I had something that was maybe more than just a cold,” Broderick added.

In January, Broderick received both of his COVID-9 vaccinations and recommends others get vaccinated if you have the opportunity. He has also not had any long-term side effects due to COVID.

Broderick told 13 News he is looking forward to when things can get back to normal.

“I miss sporting events. I didn’t realize how many sporting events I went to. I also didn’t realize how freely I traveled and that is limited at this point in time,” Broderick added.

Broderick contracted COVID on March 18 of 2020. To watch his original story click here.

