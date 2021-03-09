Advertisement

KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns

KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.(Barren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An internal investigation led to charges and the resignation of a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Kentucky State Police were contacted about Trooper Ben Hubbard’s possible stolen and illegal firearm in Barren County.

Following an internal investigation, Hubbard was charged with Official Misconduct – 1st degree, Possession of Defaced Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).

According to KSP, Hubbard resigned after the investigation was opened.

No further information is currently available for release.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Wayne Stinson, Jr.
Glasgow man charged with 70 sex offenses involving a minor
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
Jeremy Clubbs
Bowling Green man arrested on rape and strangulation charges
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Meth Arrest graphic
Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home construction
Construction begins on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
SKYCTC
SKYCTC students selected for KCTCS All-Academic Team
Tracking a cool down by this weekend!
Warm and breezy before showers return by the end of the week!
PRINCESS TEA
Bowling Green Choral Activities to host Princess Tea