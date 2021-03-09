KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An internal investigation led to charges and the resignation of a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Kentucky State Police were contacted about Trooper Ben Hubbard’s possible stolen and illegal firearm in Barren County.

Following an internal investigation, Hubbard was charged with Official Misconduct – 1st degree, Possession of Defaced Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).

According to KSP, Hubbard resigned after the investigation was opened.

No further information is currently available for release.

