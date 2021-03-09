Advertisement

Man charged in stepfather’s death arrested again

Tanner Perruquet
Tanner Perruquet(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2018, Tanner Perruquet was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after police said he fatally shot his stepfather, Homer Boling.

Perruquet admitted to shooting Boling, but claimed it was in self-defense and that Boling would hurt his mother.

Perruquet was released from jail on bond and was ordered to stay in Illinois with his grandmother and not violate the law in any way. However, officials said Perruquet was involved in a minor traffic accident in Kentucky, and a small amount of marijuana was reportedly found in his car.

The suspect was served a bench warrant on March 5, and turned himself in to the Bowling Green Police Department.

“We understand the judge’s decision to revoke his bond and place him in custody, and I’m hopeful that prior to the trial the judge will reconsider that decision, but he violated his bond,” Alan Simpson, Perruquet’s attorney, said. “That doesn’t change the underlying fact that Tanner Perruquet is a young man who was defending himself and his mother, and unfortunately it ended in a deadly exchange.”

Officials say Perruquet will now remain in jail until he faces trial. He will have a pre-trial hearing in April.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with the judges, the prosecutor’s office, and all the defense attorneys trying to prioritize trials for people who are in jail and who are out of jail,” Simpson said.

Trials have been held off lately because of COVID-19 restrictions.

