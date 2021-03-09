Pharmacy vaccinates members of the community at State Street Baptist Church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CDS #10 Pharmacy, is a locally and family-owned company in Bowling Green. Recently, they were able to get a small amount of the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and teamed up with a church to host a small vaccine clinic.

“It is fabulous that we only have to have one shot. We don’t have to worry about people not coming back for their second shot. Last week, we suddenly heard that we were going to get a few doses and we were excited. As of today, we have all of our doses in arms,” said Jane Lacefield, a pharmacist.

Twenty members of the community were able to receive the vaccine on Tuesday morning at State Street Baptist Church. The clinic focused on those age 60 and older as well as those older than 16 with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and obesity.

“We are very excited to provide the vaccine to people in the community. Sometimes it is hard for people to get to the store or to get to some of the clinics that are available and we were excited to be able to come to the people in their community,” added Lacefield.

Members of State Street Baptist Church added that they were happy to help provide a location for the clinic and would do it again if provided the opportunity.

“If we are asked to do so we will open up our door. We need to help our community to get back to where it should be,” said Reggie Jackson, a Deacon at the church.

CDS #10 Pharmacy is looking forward to receiving more doses of COVID-19 vaccinations in the future and they hope to vaccinate more members of the community.

