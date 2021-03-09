Advertisement

Ralphie’s Fun Center celebrates 9th Birthday

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ralphie’s Fun Center in Glasgow is getting ready to celebrate their 9th birthday on March 13.

“I am glad we made it to 9, we got a little scared this past year. It was rough on us like many other businesses,” said Jason Kuykendall, Owner

Ralphie’s has a wide variety of activities from an 18 lane bowling center, cosmic bowling, skating, and an arcade.

“I like the bowling, I do like to skate, but at my age it hurts my ankles a little,” said Kuykendall.

Jason tells 13 news they are excited to welcome everyone in and celebrate with cupcakes, glow sticks, prizes. and more.

“We are just trying to make it a big birthday bash and birthday party,” said Kuykendal.

Ralphie's is located at 702 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, Ky.

