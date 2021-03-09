Recognizing women in South Central Kentucky this International Women’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March 8th, we celebrate International Women’s Day, a day that recognizes achievements made by women in different areas.

Here in south-central Kentucky, we are recognizing prominent women in leadership roles who have paved the way for others.

Three women, three different careers, each one proud of their journey.

Dr. Melinda Joyce, Vice President, Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health says it’s important to “never say no to an opportunity.”

Regina Webb, Owner of Regina Webb Salon and Spa agrees, “always shoot for the moon, for if you fail, you still land among the stars.”

In Glasgow, one woman is paving the way for other women, as the chief of the police department.

“I’ve served since 2002. So this is my 19th year. I’m honored to be where I am and I’m very blessed. I’ve got an amazing department, couldn’t ask for better officers,” says Glasgow Police Chief, Jennifer Arbogast.

Back here in Bowling Green, Dr. Joyce is paving the way for women to continue furthering their careers in pharmacy.

“I would definitely do it again. I think I always wanted to be a pharmacist, so you know, from high school on, that was really pretty much what I wanted to do, and then, I never imagined I would move into an administrative role. I never thought that I would be a vice president, I always thought I would be working in a pharmacy.”

Webb is a salon and spa owner and also owns a cosmetology school, she says she’s grateful to be where she’s at.

“It makes me feel good that the passion that I had when I was a little girl, that it’s all come to fruition not everything. I’m still dreaming and still wanting more.”

All three women send messages of empowerment to others.

“If it is something that you truly want to do your heart and soul as in it is don’t give up. Sure, you’re going to have obstacles, it’s never going to be an easy road. But you could do it if you put your mind to it,” says Chief Arbogast.

Dr. Joyce says, “I guess my biggest piece of advice would be to never say no to an opportunity. I have been here at Med Center health for 36 years. And the vast majority of that time, I was in the pharmacy, I was the corporate director of pharmacy for a number of years, before moving into this administrative role. But I always had opportunities to do other things. But all of that prepared me for being able to take on this role.”

Webb adds, “follow your passion because we all have within us a God-given talent. "

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.