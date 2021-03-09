Advertisement

Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security

One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. He was adopted in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.(Source: Joe Biden via Facebook)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The two German shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are back in Delaware following an incident with White House security, sources told CNN.

The dogs, 3-year-old Major and 13-year-old Champ, were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after what sources describe as a “biting incident.” The alleged incident involved Major and a member of White House security.

One person described the alleged incident as “aggressive.” The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Major had previously shown agitated behavior while at the White House, including jumping, barking and “charging” at staff and security, according to CNN sources. He was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

Both Major and Champ moved into the White House in January, less than a week after the president’s inauguration. The first lady said last month she was focused on getting them settled into their new home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Wayne Stinson, Jr.
Glasgow man charged with 70 sex offenses involving a minor
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Jeremy Clubbs
Bowling Green man arrested on rape and strangulation charges
Amy Moers
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hanford Police Department shows Chelsea Becker on Nov. 6, 2019....
Judge weighs bail for woman who used meth before stillbirth
The next 7 days will have warm air for the majority of this week, followed by cooler air over...
Breezy and warm Tuesday with more clouds moving in midweek!
Those who are fully vaccinated can skip their face masks in certain, low risk situations, but...
CDC gives new guidance for fully vaccinated but doesn't budge on travel
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now
Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden to deliver national address marking COVID-19 anniversary