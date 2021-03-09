Advertisement

Richardsville Fire Dept. receives donations to replace stolen equipment

If you have any information, you are urged to contact KSP
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Richardsville Fire Department is thanking the community for support after Squad 42 was stolen from Station 2 on Mt. Olivet Girkin Road in February.

The vehicle was recovered but several items were missing. Chainsaws, blowers, hand tools, a medical bag, an iPad, and a water extinguisher were stolen from the vehicle, the fire department said.

On Tuesday, Richardsville Fire Department posted an update to Facebook thanking community members for helping to replace some of the items.

According to the post, Josh Hodges, Kentucky Division Manager, and Devada Bryant, Inspections Manager, both with Century Fire Protection, donated extinguishers to replace the ones that had been stolen.

Also, Robert Frank with Spring View Lawns in Smiths Grove donated a STIHL chainsaw to replace the one that had been stolen.

Richardsville Fire Department is very grateful for the community we serve and the outpouring of support we received...

Posted by Richardsville Fire Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

