SID’s navigating overlapping seasons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The job of a sports information director is a tedious one, especially when their sport is in season. Now, will several fall sports taking place in the spring, SID’s are dealing with overlapping seasons.

“I’ve had multiple times where I’ve been dealing with two different games going on at the same time,” said Lillie-Anne Mulligan, SID for Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball and Women’s Soccer. “I’m at a basketball game in person but I’ve got the soccer steam pulled up on my laptop and watching it, and tweeting about both events, writing a recap about both events after.”

WKU Volleyball and Women’s Soccer had their fall seasons pushed back to the spring due to COVID-19. Now those sports are overlapping women’s basketball and softball.

“Anyone who works in this business knows the busiest time of year in the season when games are happening,” said Mulligan.

During the season, SID’s are responsible for setting up media availability for the local news outlets.

“Most of us do a weekly availability with our team just to make sure the media get a chance to talk with them and that we’re having the opportunity for our student-athletes and coaches to share their stories,” said Jessica Leifheit, SID for WKU Volleyball and Softball. “Then we’re working on previews, game notes for any televised or streamed events. You know we handle all the graphics for our teams as well.”

Now faces with having to divide their time with multiple teams currently in season, one of the challenges faced by Mulligan and Leifheit is giving each team attention to where neither one feels undervalued.

“As an SID you have to kind of be an expert on your team, as busy as we are, that can be hard because the best way to be an expert is to just be around,” said Mulligan.

Mulligan said to help build that relationship with the student-athletes and coaches, she is a part of a team meeting with soccer every two weeks. As for basketball, those relationships grow from traveling with the team.

“Just trying to go to practice when you can,” said Mulligan. “Just being around, you know, dropping by the coach’s office.”

Pre COVID-19, Leifheit wouldn’t travel to road matches with volleyball until the conference tournament. However, she normally would go to every game for softball, home or away.

“With both teams basically alternating weeks that they’re home, my priority in my case is hosting whichever team’s at home,” Leifheit said.

Mulligan only travels with women’s basketball and wouldn’t travel with soccer under normal circumstances.

For Mulligan and Leifheit, asking for help from other SIDs has been crucial when juggling multiple sports.

“Jess (Leifheit) has pitched in and helped out with basketball a few times,” Mulligan said. “You know, just everybody in the office being ready to help in whatever way they can.”

“We have our weekly meeting where we address any overlaps, any issues where we foresee needing help,” Leifheit said. “Which really helps us get ahead of it.”

Women’s basketball is almost over for Mulligan, as WKU travels to Frisco for the Conference USA Tournament, running March 9-13.

“It’s actually funny because when basketball season is projected to end is right around the time that soccer kind of slows down to only one match a week,” Mulligan said. “In both regards, it kind of slows down at the same time.”

As for Leifheit, volleyball and softball will overlap until the beginning of April at the earliest. But with the Hilltoppers currently 13-0 in volleyball, a deep postseason run is likely to extend that overlap.

