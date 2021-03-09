Advertisement

Sivori named C-USA Co-Freshman of the Year

Sivori earned the honor along with Southern Miss freshman Melyia Grayson.
Sivori earned the honor along with Southern Miss freshman Melyia Grayson.(Hunter Smith)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky’s Hope Sivori has been tabbed the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. The award is voted on by the conference head coaches and sports information directors or media members.

Sivori earned the honor along with Southern Miss freshman Melyia Grayson.

As a freshman, Sivori has put up impressive numbers. She earned a starting spot with the Lady Toppers in the fourth game of the season against Bellarmine. In that game, Sivori dished out 11 assists and had 15 points.

Since then, the rookie is averaging 4.1 dimes per game – leading all C-USA freshmen in that category and fourth among all players in the league. That mark is also the fourth-highest by a freshman WKU player in the modern era.

Along with her assists, Sivori is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. She had two 20-point performances this season, scoring 23 at Louisiana Tech and 21 at Rice.

Sivori is WKU’s first Freshman of the Year winner since Raneem Elgedawy earned the honor in 2018. She’s the seventh Lady Topper to ever earn a conference Freshman of the Year award (Kristina Covington, Tiffany Porter-Talbert, Crystal Kelly, Arnika Brown, Kendall Noble, and Elgedawy).

