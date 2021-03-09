SKYCTC students selected for KCTCS All-Academic Team

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College were selected for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s (KCTCS) 2021 All-Academic Team.

Sarah Hayter and Sarah Downing were among students chosen from each of the 16 KCTCS colleges based on a rigorous selection process that focuses on academic performance and community service.

Sarah Hayter is a Student Ambassador at SKYCTC and the Treasurer of the Student Government Association. She is also the Vice President and Student Government Representative of the SKYCTC chapters for both the Phi Theta Kappa National Honors Society and the Phi Beta Lambda student and business organization. Since returning to school as a non-traditional adult student, Hayter has maintained a 4.0 GPA.

“I made the decision to pursue my Associate’s through SKYCTC when I learned of the Work Ready Kentucky scholarship,” says Hayter. “This scholarship allows Kentucky residents with a high school diploma or GED to pursue a degree without the added financial stress. I was able to complete all my courses through KCTCS without going into debt! I don’t know very many college graduates who can say the same thing! This school, in my opinion, is the perfect transition between high school and a four-year university.

“I am so pleased to be recognized and honored with this award! I have enjoyed my education at SKYCTC, and I truly love this school. It has been such a wonderful experience for me, and I am happy that I have had a positive impact on others during my time here as well,” states Hayter.

Sarah Downing is completing her final semester at SKYCTC and is currently working towards her Associates in Arts and will be transferring to WKU to attend this fall. Currently, she is working on her Teaching English as a Foreign Language or TEFL certification and will begin her individual tutoring this month.

“It was something I never had thought that I could achieve and having been able to reach it – it is spectacular! I want to thank those who reached out to me and honoring me with this award,” Downing said.

