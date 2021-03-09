Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Wayne Stinson, Jr.
Glasgow man charged with 70 sex offenses involving a minor
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
Jeremy Clubbs
Bowling Green man arrested on rape and strangulation charges
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Meth Arrest graphic
Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint

Latest News

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles...
Piers Morgan quits talk show after comments about Meghan
St. Jude Dream Home construction
Construction begins on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
29-year-old Joseph Vindel was killed in Harvey while meeting with a man interested in...
New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they expected relief payments to start going out to...
White House: Stimulus checks expected to be sent this month
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases