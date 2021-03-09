Sunshine Rolls on into Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine continued Monday, with highs reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon. Tuesday looks even warmer with highs pushing 70 for some! More clouds return to the region Wednesday, and eventually, rain makes a return late week.

Tuesday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but it will be breezy as wind gusts could go up to 30 miles per hour possible. In addition, there will be an overcast of high thin clouds, but the sunshine will still be present for most of the day. We see more mid-level clouds on Wednesday and Thursday along with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and continued breezy winds. The wind gusts, however, could reach up to 35 miles per hour at times. Thursday will also have a stray shower chances in the region during the afternoon. This will be the beginning of a more “spring-like” pattern with moisture making it’s presence once again in south-central Kentucky.

Friday will see scattered showers possible; especially towards the Ohio River with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Saturday, we’ll have more scattered showers possible but high temperatures will be in the lower 60s as winds will be more out of the north and east. By Sunday, highs will only be in the mid 50s with cloud cover and continued scattered showers. Sunday will also be the day we are in ‘Daylight Saving Time’ as we spring forward one hour on all clocks - so you will lose an hour of sleep unless you sleep in on Sunday morning!

Looking ahead beyond the seven day forecast, we will expect more rounds of moisture in addition to temperatures slightly below normal for mid-to-late March. Doesn’t look like we have much in the way of winter left in this forecast, so embrace the spring-like weather pattern that is shaping up in the region! As the forecast continues to evolve, stay tuned for the latest with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 69. Low 49. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 70, Low 54, Winds S at 15 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 82 (1974)

Record Low: 11 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.93″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 51 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Low (4.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

