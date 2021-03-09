Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Glasgow women are behind bars after police say they located a syringe and Methamphetamines inside their home.

The Glasgow Police Department says they responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a complaint.

According to police, officers entered the residence and located Megan Ballard hiding in the closet.

Megan B. Ballard was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

April L. Dorogy was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension 2nd Degree.

