Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint

Meth Arrest graphic
Meth Arrest graphic(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Glasgow women are behind bars after police say they located a syringe and Methamphetamines inside their home.

The Glasgow Police Department says they responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a complaint.

According to police, officers entered the residence and located Megan Ballard hiding in the closet.

Megan B. Ballard was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

April L. Dorogy was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension 2nd Degree.

