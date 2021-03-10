Additional vaccine sites allow BRDHD to book phase 1c appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department announced they are beginning to schedule individuals in phase 1c for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The additional vaccine sites that have recently opened have given the health department more bandwidth to move on from phase 1b.

Most appointments are already booked in the eight counties for mid to the end of March.

“With the Kroger site, as well as a Med Center and TJ regional sites and the local pharmacy program has been a huge blessing, and has allowed us to transition through 1a, 1b much quicker to get to 1C,” said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director for Barren River District Health. “And the exciting thing is once there’s more vaccine, we’ll be able to do more outreach, and do more of the typical, you know, public health work for vaccinating underserved populations.”

When the health department first started receiving vaccine shipments, they were getting under 1,000 doses to distribute to its eight counties. Supply has slightly increased, as they are now averaging around 1000 to 1200 doses a week.

“But the biggest, you know, I think the advantage is the pharmacies are getting the vaccine as well as the other sites. And so we’re able to still vaccinate a lot of people with the current allocation we’re receiving,” said Hunt.

You can check online to see if there are any openings at your county health department.

