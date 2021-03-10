Another Day in the 70s

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a 2nd straight spring like day, conditions will remain mild into the evening with some clearing in cloud cover. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s. A reverse in pattern will get going Thursday afternoon however, as a frontal boundary approaches. Shower chances will start to increase Thursday afternoon with heavy rainfall likely moving in early Friday. Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the lower 70s with gusty winds at times. Shower chances will back off a bit to start the weekend, as the front slows and becomes less active. However, expect rain chances to get going again late Sunday into Monday Morning. Up to 3 inches of precipitation is possible between Thursday evening and Monday Morning.

