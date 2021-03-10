BRDHD now scheduling Phase 1C vaccine appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the The Barren River District Health Department, they are now scheduling vaccine appointments for those in Phase 1C.

The Barren River District Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those in phase 1C. Visit... Posted by Barren River District Health Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

You can head to www.barrenriverhealth.org and follow the link on the home page to schedule your vaccine.

For vaccine phase information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.