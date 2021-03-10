Advertisement

BRDHD now scheduling Phase 1C vaccine appointments

Barren River District Health Department
Barren River District Health Department(BRDHD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the The Barren River District Health Department, they are now scheduling vaccine appointments for those in Phase 1C.

The Barren River District Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those in phase 1C. Visit...

Posted by Barren River District Health Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

You can head to www.barrenriverhealth.org and follow the link on the home page to schedule your vaccine.

For vaccine phase information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details
Meth Arrest graphic
Two Glasgow women arrested after complaint
Rex Wayne Stinson, Jr.
Glasgow man charged with 70 sex offenses involving a minor

Latest News

Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Two Warren County Public Library branches now open on Saturday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Former jail in Breathitt County to be turned into tourist destination
Tracking rain to end the work week into this weekend!
Breezy, dry and warm Wednesday forecast!
Kaley LIVE at Kayaks & More
Kaley LIVE at Kayaks & More