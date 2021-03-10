CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

CDC recommends you do not #travel at this time. If you have to travel, plan ahead! Before you go, check your airline & destination requirements. If you don’t follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry & required to return to the US. https://t.co/8tSBonrv4J pic.twitter.com/k4dsvnDCd7 — CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) March 9, 2021

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Researchers at @HarvardChanSPH concluded the ventilation on airplanes reduces the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 to a point so low it “effectively counters the proximity travelers are subject to during flights.” Learn more: https://t.co/yt2gwcRDUF pic.twitter.com/J6d3pDX7kb — Airlines for America (@AirlinesDotOrg) February 25, 2021

