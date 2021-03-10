Advertisement

Early in-person voting in Kentucky could be permanent option in future elections

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams encourages early voting
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 Pandemic changed much of 2020, including our voter habits.

In our last election, reforms were made to ensure people had access to mail-in voting if they were concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.

Even with the virus being a concern, Secretary of State Michael Adams says a majority of voters voted early and in-person.

“45% of the votes that were cast for our general election, were cast in-person early 25%, Election Day 30% absentee ballot 45%. So the plurality way people like to vote was to go vote in person,” said Adams.

The option was so popular it could soon be a permanent fixture for future elections. House Bill 574 would allow three days of early in-person voting occurring Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before an election.

“Now it’s in the Senate. I think its odds in the Senate are maybe 50-50. There’s not widespread opposition, I think it would get 35 votes on the floor of the Senate out of 38 if it went to the floor today. The big question is, is there time for the Senate to get the bill vetted, adequately consider it and then put it through and send it to the governor,” said Adams.

With a current short legislative session in play and the legislator focusing on passing a new budget--the bill could end up on the back burner. But with no elections this calendar year, there’s still time to see the resolution become reality.

