First female public information officer for WKU Police speaks out on new role

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue recognizing prominent women in the community with the spotlight on Western Kentucky University’s Police Department.

Officer Melissa Bailey is the first female officer in the department who will now take over as the first female public information officer.

Bailey told us how she deals with negativity especially in a male-driven field.

“Well, unfortunately, I think there’s always going to be obstacles that women will face to overcome to in a male-driven career, such as policing, and throughout my life, and my career I’ve had very strong female role models, to, to teach me how to succeed and to just continue to have that mindset of achieving my goals, regardless of being a woman.”

Bailey has been an officer for 14 years.

She initially was a part of the Bowling Green Police Department before taking a break.

