Former jail in Breathitt County to be turned into tourist destination

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says an eastern Kentucky organization will receive more than $300,000 to renovate a historic site to promote tourism.

Officials say the Breathitt County Museum Board plans to use the grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to turn a former jail in downtown Jackson into a tourist destination where local artisans and entrepreneurs sell arts and crafts.

Funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission is aimed at strengthening the industry and building a stronger economic future in distressed areas.

The Department for Local Government administers the funding. Officials say the site is expected to attract about 5,200 visitors annually.

