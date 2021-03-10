Former jail in Breathitt County to be turned into tourist destination

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says an eastern Kentucky organization will receive more than $300,000 to renovate a historic site to promote tourism.

Officials say the Breathitt County Museum Board plans to use the grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to turn a former jail in downtown Jackson into a tourist destination where local artisans and entrepreneurs sell arts and crafts.

Funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission is aimed at strengthening the industry and building a stronger economic future in distressed areas.

The Department for Local Government administers the funding. Officials say the site is expected to attract about 5,200 visitors annually.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)