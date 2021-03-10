Grayson County Sheriff’s Office uses Facebook to get public’s help to find those on their Most Wanted list

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Social media has changed the world and made lots of things easily accessible.

In Grayson County, the sheriff’s department is using Facebook to request the public’s help finding people on their Most Wanted list.

In a video posted to Facebook,

Sheriff Norman Chaffins says “all individuals featured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Chaffins says the Facebook approach has helped his department be more transparent with the public.

“Obviously, we’ve been looking for these people for quite some time. Using social media is a great platform for us because we know that, you can send something out and literally reach millions of people in just a few minutes or a few days. So it’s been successful for us when we’ve used it for different reasons in the past. So we thought we would continue that.”

Chaffins says the public has been receptive and he hopes in a few months they’ll have captured everyone on the list, so they can come up with a new one.

“But we certainly use it in a positive way, I think it gets our public involved. And also, it’s true, it shows transparency, we are out looking for these people. And we want to include our citizens, our law-abiding citizens in trying to help us find these people. We’ve already got tips coming in, and we’ve got, we’ve had, we’ve had several tips just this week.”

“You know, there’s two or three on this list that certainly I feel that are a danger to society. I feel that if they need to be apprehended, especially the ones that deal with any sex offense, those are those take priority for us,” says Chaffins.

He also sends a message to the community, especially those who may find themselves on the Most Wanted list, “the right thing to do if someone finds himself on this list is to just call this office and I can assure you that we will get things straightened.”

“We are very blessed here in Grayson County, to have what we have, our, the overwhelming majority of our citizens fully support our law enforcement,” expressed Chaffins.

