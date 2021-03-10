Advertisement

Greenwood gets a sweep of ACS at home

Greenwood vs ACS
Greenwood vs ACS(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a good day to be a Greenwood Gator as both the boys and girls teams got home wins over Allen-County Scottsville

The Lady Gators walked away with a 58-49 win over the Lady Patriots behind strong performances from sophomore Kayla Grant and freshman Leia Trinh

In the boys’ game overtime was needed as ACS senior Mason Shirley had a strong performance after being down early. But in the end, junior Cade Stinnett led the way as the Gators defeated the Patriots 82-72 at home.

