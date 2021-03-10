Greenwood gets a sweep of ACS at home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a good day to be a Greenwood Gator as both the boys and girls teams got home wins over Allen-County Scottsville

The Lady Gators walked away with a 58-49 win over the Lady Patriots behind strong performances from sophomore Kayla Grant and freshman Leia Trinh

In the boys’ game overtime was needed as ACS senior Mason Shirley had a strong performance after being down early. But in the end, junior Cade Stinnett led the way as the Gators defeated the Patriots 82-72 at home.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.