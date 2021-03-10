Kayaks and More gets ready to open in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grand Opening of Edmonson County’s first kayak shop is set to happen on Saturday, March 20th from 7am till 7pm. The owners saying that they saw a huge need for a kayak shop in Edmonson County.

“This area is so popular for water sports. We are near Nolan and the cave and Green River and other than retail box stores we were in a kayak desert, “said Tony Polson, the owner.

Tony and his wife Kim say that the pandemic really helped them develop the idea for their new business.

“We have seen from the pandemic, it has kind of brought families together and getting out in the outdoors. Enjoying each other and enjoying the outdoors more,” said Polson.

As part of the grand opening they will have drawings for the following prizes.

1st Favorite 7′ casting combo

2nd Carlise Day Tripper kayak paddle

3rd Yak Gadget HD kayak cup holder

They are located in Bee Spring, Edmonson County, Kentucky.

7910 KY. Hwy. 259 N.

Bee Spring, KY. 42207

For more information and inventory you can visit their website here.

