Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.(WKYT)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program was found dead Sunday. Muncie McNamara was 39.

McNamara died “after a battle with chronic depression,” according to his obituary.

McNamara joined the Gov. Andy Beshear administration in early 2020. He was fired in May of that year following a record number of jobless claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In testimony before state lawmakers two months later, McNamara said he was scapegoated and fired without cause.

McNamara leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

