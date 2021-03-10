Pop-up vaccine clinic in Glasgow promotes vaccine equity

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - State and local efforts to address vaccine equity continue through pop-up clinics.

“We were fortunate to get the Johnson and Johnson one dose,” said a community leader in Glasgow, Joe Trigg.

The health department helped host a pop-up vaccine clinic Wednesday in Glasgow at the Liberty District on Bunche Avenue. The purpose was to close bridge the gap in underserved communities.

“We want to take care of all demographics. We don’t want anybody to not be able to be reached, regardless of disability, race, gender,” said Angel Parker, Health Educator at the Barren River District Health Department.

“This is an outreach program to get to those that are underserved, and they don’t have an opportunity to get connected by the internet, or by phone. And so we’ve reached out and we’re, we’re attacking a group of society that needs this assistance,” explained Trigg.

According to Trigg, barriers include lack of technology, healthcare access, sometimes lack of transportation, but the biggest one is misinformation.

Because of this, community leaders spent their time before the event informing people about it.

“The churches put the word out, then we went out and reached out within the community. And hopefully today, family members would talk to other family members and say, Please get involved in this program,” said Trigg. “We did a lot of knocking on doors, calling folks one and two and three times.”

Local pastor and business owner, Keith Rowlett, said he never hesitated to get the vaccine.

“I figured that’s what we need for this place to get back open and get back to normalcy. I thought I’d just go ahead and do what I need to do. Again, for me and others, and as a leader of the church and family, I figured I’d be the first one. And everybody can watch,” said Rowlett.

These clinics popping up throughout southcentral Kentucky are ensuring no one is left behind as leaders get vaccinated, others inform and educate, all while being supported by the local health department.

“We appreciate it as the health department to have these people that are so willing to make sure they go above and beyond to get their people taken care of,” said Parker.

