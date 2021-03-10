Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic offering vaccinations for everyone in group 1c

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic is now offering vaccinations for everyone in the 1c vaccination group.

Phase 1c – Persons aged 60-74 years

Phase 1c – Persons aged 16-64 years† with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19

Phase 1c – All other essential workers: workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.