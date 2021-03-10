Advertisement

Two Warren County Public Library branches now open on Saturday

Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Book lovers rejoice!

Two branches of the Warren County Public Library are now open on Saturdays.

Due to the pandemic they remained closed on the weekend, even as they have added hours of operations back.

The Main Library on State Street and the Bob Kirby Branch on Iron Skillet Court are now open on Saturdays from 9AM-5PM.

For the most up to date hours, visit their website at https://warrenpl.org/locations/

