Willow Oaks Golf Club to host Bridal & Wedding Expo

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Half the fun of a wedding is the planning process. The venue, the flowers, the food, the dress...instead of stressing over those decisions, enjoy it!

Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow will present the Glasgow/Barren County Spring Bridal and Wedding Expo on March 27.

Attendees will be able to meet with wedding vendors such as event venues, rental suppliers, florists, caterers, wedding fashion, decorations, hair, makeup and spa treatments, photographers, musicians, DJ’s and photo booth rentals, as well as event planners to help you pull it all off with ease. There will be bridal fashion shows, food and drink sampling, live music and prizes and giveaways... including the chance to win a cruise! Register by March 13 to receive double entry for the Grand Prize Cruise Package.

Brides will receive an event swag bag. Space will be limited to ensure room for social distancing and masks are required. Willow Oaks will have hand sanitizer, masks and hand washing areas available.

The Glasgow/Barren County Spring Bridal & Wedding Expo is Saturday, March 27 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Learn more here. For more information email info@willowoaksgolf.com.

